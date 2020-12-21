MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE MTG opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

