Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $235.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $217.25 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

