Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,866,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $990,298,000 after acquiring an additional 685,820 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504,842 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

