Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.40. 1,051,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,222,258. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

