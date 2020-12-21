Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Sells $36,512.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.20 on Monday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.