MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $42.99 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $42.99 million and $397,368.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00017680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00455822 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01748992 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,681,482 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

