Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Tops $3.01 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $307.21 or 0.01351978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded flat against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $3.01 million and $19,873.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00142341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00753498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00167301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00387665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,812 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

