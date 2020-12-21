Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 24 Hours

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $14.83 or 0.00064199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $114,562.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00141179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00747176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00166511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00109551 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 160,532 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

