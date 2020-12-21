Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 10356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $755.62 million, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

