MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $158.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

