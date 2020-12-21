Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,654,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,434 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.23 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

