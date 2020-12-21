Moin (MOIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Moin has a market cap of $33,392.05 and $539.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,691,572 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

