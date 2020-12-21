Morgan Stanley Acquires 16,180 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PSK opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

