Morgan Stanley Acquires 83,804 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $534,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,125,911 shares of company stock worth $211,158,391. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

