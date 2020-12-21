Morgan Stanley Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.85.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

