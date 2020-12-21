Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.