Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,908,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

