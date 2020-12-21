Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.63

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 1171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

