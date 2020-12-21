Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.03% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $166.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $168.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

