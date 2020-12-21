Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $989,844.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.