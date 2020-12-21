MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 1,059,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 612,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.