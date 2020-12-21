NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $14.50. NantKwest shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 16,696 shares traded.

NK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get NantKwest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NantKwest by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NantKwest by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NantKwest by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.