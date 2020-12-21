Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $174,884.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $314,790.15 and $174,884.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,244,688 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

