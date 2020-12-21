National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

