NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $249.75 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.75 million and $110.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00140703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00744443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00166016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00108794 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

