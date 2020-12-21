Neblio Hits One Day Volume of $294,250.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $294,250.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028962 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,234,471 coins and its circulating supply is 16,765,073 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

