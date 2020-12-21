Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $27,799.20 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

