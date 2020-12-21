NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 420,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 295,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

