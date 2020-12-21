Neogen (NEOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

