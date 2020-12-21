Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.57 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $129.52 million and $4.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00739104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00169161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00385188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00072314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00108931 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 130,380,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,379,819 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

