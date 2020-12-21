New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. BidaskClub cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 433,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

