Next.exchange Hits 24-Hour Volume of $601.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00352164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

NEXT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.