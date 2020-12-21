Next.exchange Price Hits $0.0847 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00359385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.