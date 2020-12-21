NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

NKE opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $141.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

