Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 99,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

