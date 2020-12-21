Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Raised to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 99,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

