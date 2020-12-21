Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Gap Up to $20.01

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $22.00. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.