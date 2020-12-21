Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $4.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 18.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 29.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 46.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

