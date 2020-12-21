Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3,151.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00362715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028307 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

