Northcoast Research Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

