NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $3,908.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,849,969,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,889,942 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

