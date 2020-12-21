O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

