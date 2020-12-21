OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

OCFC stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

