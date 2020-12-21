OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.70 on Monday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

