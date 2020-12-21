OKB (OKB) Hits Market Cap of $336.14 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00024191 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $336.14 million and approximately $135.53 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00354423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026574 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

