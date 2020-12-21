Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.75. 2,892,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,347,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

