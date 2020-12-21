ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of OKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

