Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $418.87 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $418.87 million and $134.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015686 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011544 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003161 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006096 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

