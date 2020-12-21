OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

