OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0046

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. OptiToken has a total market cap of $135,171.84 and approximately $456.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptiToken has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,599,545 tokens. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

